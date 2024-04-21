New York State to pass bill to lower speed limits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drivers across all five boroughs will have to change how fast they drive. New York Will be allowed to set speed limits and lower them from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Sammy’s law will be passed in the upcoming state budget.

“He was killed in front of our apartment building. We have a crisis on our roads. Nearly every single day in New York City, someone like my son is killed,” said Amy Cohen, Sammy’s mom and co-founder of Families for Safe Streets.

Sammy was killed in 2013 by a driver going at high speed when he went into the street to grab a soccer ball. He was 12 years old.

“Per every mile per hour someone is driving more slowly, that driver has that much time to stop before they hit somebody, and if they hit somebody, they have a 17% increase in the likelihood that someone will survive,” added Cohen.

The law would not apply to streets with three or more lanes in one direction. Some drivers say they are in favor of the law, while others say it will make traffic even worse.

“These speed limits were stated originally years and decades ago when cars were less safe, less efficient, and less stopping power. Now, with more modern cars, honestly, I think it should be the opposite; I think it should be five more, bringing up to 30,” stated Luis Rodriguez.

For Greg Seaman, a pedestrian who lives in Brooklyn, slowing people down is a good thing.

“I think it is a good, trying to keep pedestrians safe, especially on Atlantic Avenue. Its’s been some issues in the last six months. Someone was hit last year,” Seaman said.

Based on a study by Families for Safe Streets. An estimated 30% of pedestrians struck by vehicles at 25 miles per hour would suffer injuries. And 12% of them would die. If this law goes into effect, NYC will follow in the steps of cities such as Washington D.C. and Seattle.

