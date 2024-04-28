New York State DA allegedly refuses to stop for police officer
Local leaders are demanding an investigation into the upstate New York district attorney on the wrong side of the law after ignoring a traffic stop.
Local leaders are demanding an investigation into the upstate New York district attorney on the wrong side of the law after ignoring a traffic stop.
Federal safety regulators have opened an investigation into Ford's hands-free driver assistance system, BlueCruise, after it was found to be active during two recent crashes that killed multiple people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) said on Monday that it has confirmed BlueCruise was active in both crashes.
There is cause for excitement around the new playoff format. There's also already lots of complaints and criticism to go around.
Firefly CEO Bill Weber thinks the private space company will soon be able to conduct round-trip commercial moon missions without funding from NASA.
"I don't think that should happen. It's not OK."
Brunson scored 47 points and had 10 assists — breaking Bernard King’s franchise record for playoff points that has stood since the spring of 1984 — as the Knicks took control of the series.
The Sixers stumbled, but the Knicks did not.
University leaders need to "control" pro-Palestinian protestors, the Senator said.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Giants' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Jets' 2024 draft.
The FTC’s decision to outlaw nearly all noncompete agreements could restructure the balance of power between businesses and workers — if it survives legal challenges.
This week, the Supreme Court held a nearly three-hour hearing on whether Trump can be held criminally liable for trying to undo his 2020 election loss — or for anything else he did during his presidency.
President Joe Biden signed a bill on Wednesday that could ban TikTok — for real this time. “I think two years ago, this would have been devastating,” Karat Financial co-founder and co-CEO Eric Wei told TechCrunch.
Jordan Travis was a fifth-round pick and a good value for the Jets.
Cities around the country have long been crying out for more control over how autonomous vehicles are deployed on their streets. In California, they might finally get their wish. The bill, which passed the Senate Transportation Committee this week, is one of several laws that have been introduced in California this year dedicated to putting guardrails on the pioneer technology.
Hyundai said it would add more hybrids to its previously EV-only production lines in Georgia.
Also on sale for only $9: The superstar's go-to eyelash curler.
It's been a staple since the 1980s thanks to its moisturizing formula and chameleon-like hue.
Many dating app users are tired of the "swiping, matching, ghosting" cycle and are looking to "meet cute" in person.
Cunningham played 31 games in the NFL with the Cardinals, Patriots and Giants.
Universities across the country are taking varying approaches to encampments that have taken root on their campuses, with some allowing them to remain and others calling in police to break them up.