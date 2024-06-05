New York State budget neglects nursing home residents and their caregivers. It shouldn't

While Gov. Kathy Hochul has lauded her Master Plan for Aging and historic investments made by the state fiscal year 2024-25 budget, the $236.8 billion spending plan once again overlooks the needs of New York’s older adults and nearly 100,000 nursing home residents. The Legislature did its best to restore devastating long-term care cuts proposed by the governor in January, but, in the end, the final budget agreement fell short of what older New Yorkers and their caregivers deserve.

Nursing home residents are often living with complex medical conditions and sometimes severe disabilities, and the vast majority of residents depend on Medicaid to pay for their medical needs. While homes used to receive an inflationary increase to rates every year, that standard increase has been eliminated every year since 2007. By 2023, over a decade of cuts and minimal increases snowballed into a staggering $1.6 billion annual shortfall between the costs of care and the state’s reimbursement.

This brings us to 2024, when the state’s spending plan involves a budgetary sleight of hand. The final budget includes a one-time $285 million — approximately 4% — Medicaid increase for nursing homes, however, it simultaneously reduces the amount they receive for essential safety and capital improvements. More specifically, the final budget includes a Governor Hochul proposal to permanently cut capital project reimbursement by 10%.

The net impact of these budget actions is a modest increase in payments for some homes, and a cut in overall reimbursement for others. Several homes — such as county nursing homes that recently went through substantial capital improvements — will see an overall net cut to their Medicaid funding. Based on LeadingAge New York’s analysis, the median net increase is only 3% when accounting for the capital cut. This modest, one-time increase does little to address the nearly 50% increase in costs providers have experienced since 2007.

Nursing homes that have recently invested in vital capital improvements that benefit resident quality of life will see a retroactive cut, directly hindering their ability to deliver the high level of staffing and care that residents deserve. Further, staffing and funding challenges continue to strain access to local nursing home care.

Fortunately, the Legislature still has an opportunity to take steps toward correcting the broken nursing home funding methodology prior to its June recess. A measure advanced by Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner (A.5905-B) and Senator Gustavo Rivera (S.6914-A) would require nursing home Medicaid rates to be updated to reflect current operating costs at least every 5 years. Nursing home rate “rebasing” legislation would prevent the state from imposing billion-dollar shortfalls on providers in the future.

In these remaining weeks of the 2024 legislative session, I urge legislators to carefully consider the real-world effects of the measures they propose.

For example, will proposed bills:

Improve resident care and quality of life?

Help foster a culture of home and belonging in nursing homes, for residents and workers alike?

Encourage and incentivize resources and talent toward the aging services sector?

Or, will they do the opposite?

It is critically important that any enacted legislation drive more resources and support to those who need long-term care and their caregivers, rather than diverting attention away from what matters most— our residents.

We must prioritize policies that genuinely enhance the care and well-being of nursing home residents across New York State. LeadingAge New York and our membership wish to be a partner to the state and Legislature in this effort.

James Clyne is the CEO and president of LeadingAge New York. For more than 60 years, LeadingAge New York has set an advocacy agenda for not-for-profit, and government sponsored aging services, including nursing homes, senior housing, adult care facilities, retirement communities, home care and more.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New York State budget neglects nursing home residents and caregivers