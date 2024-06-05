York sewer system sale was 'a win, win, win, win and win,' says mayor during plant tour

The Pennsylvania American Water Company invited media and officials from York city and surrounding municipalities for a tour and to offer an update two years after the privately owned company purchased the city's sewer treatment facility and collection system.

According to York Mayor Michael Helfrich and Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner, so far, the partnership has been a success for the company, and the $235 million has been put to good use for residents of York.

“I remember, again, begrudgingly making a decision to sell the most valuable asset that the city had to a company we didn’t really know very well,” Helfrich said.

In 2019 the mayor said he had some difficult financial decisions to make that included the annual budget deficit, “a 48 percent tax increase and a 41 percent sewer increase, that’s for just one year.” The sewer treatment plant and miles of mains in the city, some a century old, needed updates.

Looking down from a screw mechanism that brings treated water uphill in the final leg of treatment during a tour of the Pennsylvania American Water Company's York sewer treatment plant June 5, 2024.

“When you are an elected official, it’s really hard to raise taxes on one of the most taxed communities in the commonwealth, to fix things that no one can see … hard to get political will,” he said.

The mayor took the opportunity in front of the crowd of officials as a “a plug to Harrisburg to work on a taxation formula to help third-class cities,” adding, “It’s hard for us to be stable when we have some of the lowest income individuals all concentrated in one municipality.”

York Mayor Michael Helfrich was one of the speakers before a tour of the Pennsylvania American Water Company's York sewer treatment plant June 5, 2024.

Agreements made at the time of the sale spread out rate increases over a period of years. Over time, conditions of the sale will eventually increase the sewer rates of York city and surrounding municipalities. The plant processes waste from Spring Garden, Manchester, West Manchester, York and Springettsbury townships, and North and West York boroughs.

Last December, in an application to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commision, PAWC proposed “consolidating” its rates throughout the state, citing the disparity between rates in different regions and seeking to spread the cost of improvements across its system.

The PUC noted that such a consolidation would result in increased rates in York County, specifically for York and the five suburban municipalities served by the facility formerly owned by the city, ending the agreements in place to slowly increase sewer rates. The outcome of that decision is pending.

Ladner described the aging sewer plant and nearly 100 miles of mains two years ago as “compliance challenges.” He said that PAWC entered into a partnership agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection with a “rehabilitation plan” that identified 10 projects. Five of the projects are done, three almost done and two are about to start.

A replacement screw that will pull treated water uphill waits to be installed during a tour of the Pennsylvania American Water Company's York sewer treatment plant June 5, 2024.

According to Ladner, the company has invested $17 million into updates and has 40 more projects planned. He is proud that the system has had “zero Department of Environmental Protection effluent violations at this facility since we took ownership."

A plaque, dated 1915 ,hangs over the doorway of the oldest building in the treatment complex. According to Scott Armbrust, a senior project engineer with PAWC tasked with compliance projects at the plant, back then treatment included settling out some solids and maybe disinfection.

Armbrust was one of the guides who took visitors on an hour tour through the sprawling complex that has grown with the population of the York region and as compliance needs changed.

Today, the wastewater is first screened for large objects. Grit and sand that can damage pumps is removed. Bacteria is then used to break down organic wastes, bacteria and solids are removed from the liquid, a second process dewaters the solids from the liquid, and then liquid is disinfected by chlorine and ultraviolet light. It’s a complicated balance that includes household and commercial waste, tested along the way five days a week, that can change quickly with unwanted stormwater infiltration into the system, according to Armbrust.

Clean water is discharged into the Codorus Creek during a tour of the Pennsylvania American Water Company's York sewer treatment plant June 5, 2024.

Ladner said the company has invested over $50,000 into York city since the purchase – into several organizations including the city’s new Group Violence Intervention Program, which Helfrich said resulted in an “80 percent reduction in group involved crime.”

Helfrich added that the windfall allowed the city to “pay off $55 million in debt, bank $170 million for the first time in decades. … The city of York was actually making money off of money … just the past two years we have made close to $20 million in dividends off that investment.” So not only are we seeing $17 million invested in the infrastructure, but $20 million is coming back into coffers to offset ever-increasing costs of healthcare and pensions.”

“This was certainly a win, win, win, win and win for the community here in York,” Helfrich ended.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York PA sewer system sale was a big win, says mayor during plant tour