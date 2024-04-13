New York Sea Grant Extension aids lakeshore property owners battling water and wind damage

Apr. 13—Landowners along New York's Great Lakes shoreline who have problems with erosion or damage caused by flooding, storm surge, water pooling, or wind-wave action can have their property evaluated without cost by New York Sea Grant Extension.

The evaluation is offered both virtually and in-person. The NY Sea Grant Virtual Site Visit portal is online at https://www.nyseagrant.org/glcoastal/. For more information, call 315-312-3042 or email rlw294@cornell.edu.

New York Sea Grant's virtual site visit portal allows landowners to enter a description of their problem and locate the property on a map. Roy Widrig, coastal processes and hazards specialist, evaluates the options for addressing the issue and contacts the property owner. If needed, an in-person visit is scheduled.

Widrig identifies nature-based or structural ways to address the erosion of shoreline and waterfront habitats as well as any need to restore the structural integrity of existing coastal structures. He can provide information on state and local shoreline project permitting requirements.

Widrig is the author of informational guides including Working with Nature: A Guide to Native Plants for New York's Great Lakes Shorelines, and Erosion Management for New York's Great Lakes Shorelines, and is co-author of Erosion and Recession of New York's Coastal Bluffs. The bluffs guide includes an insert for tracking erosion on a property and is freely downloadable at http://www.nyseagrant.org/theblufflet.

New York Sea Grant is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York and one of 34 university-based programs under the National Sea Grant College Program. Its statewide network integrates research, education, and extension services focused on coastal community economic vitality, environmental sustainability, and citizen awareness and understanding about New York's marine and Great Lakes resources. Learn more at www.nyseagrant.org.