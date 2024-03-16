York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade draws crowd of 15,000
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The 38th York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade drew a crowd of 15,000 spectators on Saturday.
The Doherty Petri School of Irish Dance was awarded “Best of Parade” and the Ni Riain School of Irish Dance earned first place for best Irish Dance Group. OH! Gills Irish Dance Team won honorable mention.
Dancers in York County to perform for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
The other 2024 York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Winners were as follows:
Decorated Vehicle – Commercial
First Place: Moove In Self Storage
Honorable Mention: Ace Distributing
Decorated Vehicle – Non-Commercial
First Place: Explore York
Honorable Mention: York County Corvette Club
Antique Vehicle
First Place: Karl Schubert
Individual / Family Group
First Place: Clan Walsh
Honorable Mention: Star Lance Farm
Best Float
First Place: Holy Trinity Catholic School
Honorable Mention: Ni Riain School of Irish Dance Booster Club
Honorable Mention: Youth Development Center
Non-Profit Organization
First place: MJ ‘s Starlights Baton & Dance Studio
Honorable Mention: Old Fire Farts of York County – White Rose Chapter of SPAAMFA
Honorable Mention: Canine Rescue of Central PA, Inc.
Honorable Mention: 87th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Company
Honor Guard
First place: Cedar Cliff High School JROTC
Honorable Mention: Sea Scout Ship 25 – BSA
Things to do this weekend: Live music, dog show, Saint Patrick’s Day
Next year’s parade is planned for March 15, 2025.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.