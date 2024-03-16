York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade draws crowd of 15,000

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The 38th York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade drew a crowd of 15,000 spectators on Saturday.

The Doherty Petri School of Irish Dance was awarded “Best of Parade” and the Ni Riain School of Irish Dance earned first place for best Irish Dance Group. OH! Gills Irish Dance Team won honorable mention.

The other 2024 York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Winners were as follows:

Decorated Vehicle – Commercial

First Place: Moove In Self Storage

Honorable Mention: Ace Distributing

Decorated Vehicle – Non-Commercial

First Place: Explore York

Honorable Mention: York County Corvette Club

Antique Vehicle

First Place: Karl Schubert

Individual / Family Group

First Place: Clan Walsh

Honorable Mention: Star Lance Farm

Best Float

First Place: Holy Trinity Catholic School

Honorable Mention: Ni Riain School of Irish Dance Booster Club

Honorable Mention: Youth Development Center

Non-Profit Organization

First place: MJ ‘s Starlights Baton & Dance Studio

Honorable Mention: Old Fire Farts of York County – White Rose Chapter of SPAAMFA

Honorable Mention: Canine Rescue of Central PA, Inc.

Honorable Mention: 87th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Company

Honor Guard

First place: Cedar Cliff High School JROTC

Honorable Mention: Sea Scout Ship 25 – BSA

Next year’s parade is planned for March 15, 2025.

