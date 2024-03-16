York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade draws crowd of 15,000

Amber Charnoff
·1 min read

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The 38th York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade drew a crowd of 15,000 spectators on Saturday.

The Doherty Petri School of Irish Dance was awarded “Best of Parade” and the Ni Riain School of Irish Dance earned first place for best Irish Dance Group. OH! Gills Irish Dance Team won honorable mention.

Dancers in York County to perform for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The other 2024 York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Winners were as follows:

Decorated Vehicle – Commercial 

  • First Place: Moove In Self Storage

  • Honorable Mention: Ace Distributing

Decorated Vehicle – Non-Commercial 

  • First Place: Explore York

  • Honorable Mention: York County Corvette Club

Antique Vehicle

  • First Place: Karl Schubert

Individual / Family Group

  • First Place: Clan Walsh

  • Honorable Mention: Star Lance Farm

Best Float

  • First Place: Holy Trinity Catholic School

  • Honorable Mention: Ni Riain School of Irish Dance Booster Club

  • Honorable Mention: Youth Development Center

Non-Profit Organization

  • First place: MJ ‘s Starlights Baton & Dance Studio

  • Honorable Mention: Old Fire Farts of York County – White Rose Chapter of SPAAMFA

  • Honorable Mention: Canine Rescue of Central PA, Inc.

  • Honorable Mention: 87th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Company

Honor Guard

  • First place: Cedar Cliff High School JROTC

  • Honorable Mention: Sea Scout Ship 25 – BSA

Things to do this weekend: Live music, dog show, Saint Patrick’s Day

Next year’s parade is planned for March 15, 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.