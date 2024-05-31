New York program could help you save on electric bills. Are you eligible?

A new solar program in New York hopes to spur development of more solar projects while saving low-income households money on their electric bills.

The state's Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the Statewide Solar for All program this month, which combines the state's utility-managed Energy Affordability Program (EAP) and a market-based community solar program and aims to "efficiently deliver clean energy savings to low-income households," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“We are ensuring more New Yorkers than ever before will have access to clean, solar energy so we can build a healthy future,” Hochul said in a written statement Thursday. “The Statewide Solar for All program will generate significant benefits for our health, our environment, our economy, and for the thousands of New Yorkers who will see lower electric bills.”

Here's what to know about the program and how you'll be able to save.

How the program will work

EAP customers who live in disadvantaged communities will receive an electric bill credit, or savings on their electric bill. The amount will be based on how many solar projects will in the program in each utility territory, Department of Public Service public information officer James Denn said.

Bill credits are generated when solar projects inject new energy into the grid — and they'll increase as more renewable energy projects are onboarded.

The investor-owned utilities currently serving electric EAP program customers — RG&E, NYSEG, Central Hudson, Con Edison, National Fuel, National Grid and Orange & Rockland Utilities — will administer the Statewide Solar for All program.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), which is based in New Jersey but has a subsidiary for Long Island residents, is not a jurisdictional utility but is expected to participate in the program, Denn said.

The program's goal is to ultimately deliver a minimum of $40 in annual bill credits to more than 800,000 households once the program fully matures, which is expected to happen by 2032.

“The Statewide Solar for All program approved [Thursday] will reduce costs to install solar power, increase operational efficiencies and provide equitable access to community solar," PSC chair Rory M. Christian said.

When will I start receiving credits?

Not for a while.

Utilities aren't required to start distributing credits to their customers until December 2025, meaning the credits won't show up on your bills until January 2026.

However, the credits will be provided monthly after that.

Do I qualify?

Possibly.

If you currently qualify for the state's EAP and reside in a disadvantaged community, you will automatically be enrolled in the Statewide Solar for All program.

You won't have to apply, since you'll be automatically enrolled.

The state's issues with community solar rollout

It hasn't been smooth sailing for those enrolled in the state's community solar programs.

While the opt-in Community Distributed Generation (CDG, or Community Solar) program has been touted in recent years as a way for low-and moderate-income residents to more easily afford clean energy, frustrated customers have complained about billing issues ranging from overcharges to bills arriving months late.

The state recently issued a proposal to address these billing issues, which has received comments and a recommendation is expected to be brought to the PSC later this year, according to Denn.

Utilities have also fully automated billing for most projects, which is expected to "significantly reduce the number of CDG billing errors compared to the manual process used initially," Denn said.

The PSC has also improved the Community Solar program by requiring the state's investor-owned utilities to offer up to three different savings rates to subscribers based on the cost of supply of the electricity for a solar project. The requirement will go into effect within one year.

