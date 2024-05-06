York police investigating city’s first homicide since 2022 after Saturday night shooting

York police are investigating a homicide after Saturday night shooting.

The homicide is the first one in the city of York since 2022, according to police.

The victim, a 21-year-old Gastonia, North Carolina, man, has not been publicly identified.

Police received a call about shots fired a little after 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to an address at the 200 block of Galilean Road, according to police.

They found the man with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders, according to police.

No charges have been filed and no police report is available, as of about 11:15 a.m. Monday when the police department issued a news release. The York County Coronor’s Office will provide updates on the victim’s identity, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321 or visit crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.

This is a developing story