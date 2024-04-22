York officer resigns after being charged with sexually abusing a 1-year-old while off-duty

A York City Police officer charged with sexual abusing a 1-year-old girl while off-duty has resigned from the department, Commissioner Michael Muldrow said in a video statement on Monday.

State police charged Steven K. Cugini, 28, of Springettsbury Township, last week with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and aggravated assault — attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference.

State police investigated the alleged abuse after a daycare employee in Dauphin County saw the child had suffered injuries.

Cugini has been released on $200,000 bail, according to online court records. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Probationary officer resigned after recommendation for termination

In an eight-minute video, Muldrow said his department was alerted on April 16 to an investigation that involved a probationary officer. The agency only received brief information about the circumstances at that time.

Cugini was immediately suspended, Muldrow said.

After Cugini was charged with numerous, serious offenses, his suspension was transitioned to unpaid, Muldrow said. The department reviewed the allegations, court documents and his status.

Muldrow said he made the recommendation to officials that the officer be let go, and the city had started the process. Cugini contacted the department on Friday and decided to resign, Muldrow said.

Muldrow said he ordered the department to proceed with state level notifications and reporting to trigger potential Act 57 reviews through the Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Commission.

Outside expert being brought in to review processes

In the wake of the allegations, York City Police reviewed its processes and screening steps, Muldrow said.

He outlined the numerous steps they take, including written tests, an in-depth background investigation and a psychological examination.

"While it's a hard pill to swallow, we had to recognize at the end of the day, you just never truly know what's in the hearts and minds of people," he said. "You just try your best to catch it before, keep an open mind and a vigilant eye during and be ready and willing to take action after when and if all of your effort and your process doesn't prevent the unthinkable."

Muldrow said he is still looking at ways to improved the process and will be bringing in an outside industry expert to ensure the department's vetting standards are as thorough as possible.

Muldrow: 'My heart still breaks when things like this occur'

"As a father, as a grandfather, as a person who's dedicated most of his professional life over 24 years to wearing this badge, serving and protecting kids, families, my schools and this community, my heart still breaks when things like this occur," Muldrow said.

"And I understand how everyone feels right now. I just thank God for those daycare employees, those mandatory reporters, who were vigilant, stepping in and getting her little soul some help," he said.

Thousands of law enforcement professionals work with, coach, cheer on and care for young people and children throughout communities without every hurting or taking advantage, Muldrow said. He said he offers no excuses for the ones who do.

"I just want to say 'I'm sorry' because I'm not going to allow people, traditional practices or even my pride to get in the way of making sure I just do the right thing," he said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York PA police officer resigns after charges filed: Commissioner