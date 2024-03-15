New York needs an Affordable Housing Relief Fund now. Albany must act this session

It does not take an affordable housing expert to see the flashing warning signs. New Yorkers are facing significant rental arrears they almost certainly cannot close, and property owners are struggling to maintain the high standards expected at their buildings.

The gap in rent collection coupled with rising operating costs like construction delays, cost overruns, rising interest rates and insurance costs mean that many affordable housing projects are at risk. Add this up, and we risk losing desperately needed affordable housing during a worsening shortage.

The solution is for Albany lawmakers to establish a $250 million emergency Affordable Housing Relief Fund that would help property owners rebuild necessary cash reserves and direct investment back into the physical properties, including capital improvements and maintenance — all intended to ensure tenants have safe and quality homes.

A rendering of the Crescent Manor Ossining development that will have 74 affordable-housing apartments.

The State Senate acknowledged the need for more affordable housing in its one-house budget and hinted toward a broader housing package this session — a glimmer of hope amidst a deepening crisis. However, equally important as new construction is the preservation of existing affordable housing, especially in upstate communities. As Albany looks to address the housing crisis in this budget, any final package must include an Affordable Housing Relief Fund, or it will fall woefully short of the objective.

Not including this emergency fund in the Executive, Senate or Assembly budget proposals was a real oversight, but there is still time to do the right thing. Our housing supply is a critical asset, and failing to preserve it will only worsen the crisis for families across the state. The Affordable Housing Relief Fund is key to a broader housing package if policymakers are serious about creating a holistic and responsive safety net for tenants.

Opinion: These are the ways New York can create more affordable housing

There is little doubt that our proposed Affordable Housing Relief Fund is a short-term measure to prevent disaster and not a long-term solution to the complex social and political problem that is New York’s housing crisis. But there is also no doubt that it will become nearly impossible to solve this problem once and for all if we keep allowing these issues to compound and get worse.

In other words, we have reached a critical juncture for housing policy in New York. Without action now, we risk the loss of a significant percentage of our existing affordable housing stock, to the great detriment of economically distressed residents.

Jolie Milstein, president and CEO of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing

We call on our lawmakers in Albany to have the resolve and political will to enact an affordable housing package this session that includes a $250 million Affordable Housing Relief Fund.

Jolie Milstein is CEO and president of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New York requires Affordable Housing Relief Fund