New York mayor considers removing Christopher Columbus statue amid Confederate-era soul-searching

The monument at the centre of Columbus Circle was erected as part of New York's 1892 commemoration of the 400th anniversary of Columbus' landing in the Americas - Wikimedia

Bill de Blasio, the New York mayor, has said he may order the removal of the city's landmark statue of Christopher Columbus amid national soul-searching over the removal of Confederate-era monuments.

The statue, which is the centrepiece of the city's famed Columbus Circle, was commissioned in 1892 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Columbus landing in the Americas.

It has been suggested by local government officials in several US cities that monuments to Columbus should be taken down because of the explorer's brutal treatment of indigenous communities.

New York's Columbus statue, which is a tourist attraction, is one of scores of monuments in the city currently being reviewed as part of an effort to remove "symbols of hate".

"We have to look at everything here," Mr de Blasio said on Wednesday night during a Democratic mayor debate, according to CBS News.

Melissa Mark-Viverito, the city council speaker and a supporter of Mr de Blasio, said: "Christopher Columbus is a controversial figure to many of us particularly in the Caribbean and I think that that has to be looked at, when you have to look at history we have to look at it thoroughly and clearly."

Mr de Blasio's rival for the Democratic nomination for the New York mayoral election in November, Sal Albanese, warned removing the statue would be a "slippery slope".

Separately, Jewish activists have demanded that Mr de Blasio order the removal of a statue in the city of Peter Stuyvesant, the anti-Semitic Dutch governor of New York.

“Peter Stuyvesant was an extreme racist who targeted Jews and other minorities including Catholics and energetically tried to prohibit them from settling in then New Amsterdam,” Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, head of the Shurat HaDin-Israel Law Center, told the New York Post.

“New York, of all American cities, which boasts such important Jewish history and claims such a present day vibrant Jewish community, should take the lead in denouncing Stuyvesant’s bigotry.”

