New York man with ties to European royalty reported missing in California: police

A New York man who has ties to European royalty was listed as a missing person last seen late Saturday night in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities posted on social media that Attilio Brillembourg, 53, the stepfather of Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark, was last seen around 1:10 a.m. in Malibu on Saturday.

In the missing person alert, authorities said Brillembourg is white, 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with gray hair, green eyes and a tattoo on his upper thigh.

The sheriff's office said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

"There is concern for Mr. Brillembourg's well-being," the sheriff's department said.

Anyone who has seen Brillembourg or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Princess Tatiana is a member of the former Greek royal family and the Danish royal family.

Tatiana Blatnik and her stepfather Attilio Brillembourg arrive at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) for her wedding to Prince Nikolaos of Greece on August 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.

Last month, Princess Tatiana, and her husband, Prince Nikolaos, announced they were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Prince Nikolaos is the son of Constantine II, who reigned as king of Greece until the monarchy was abolished in that country in 1973.

The Greek Royal Family announced their separation in a statement on their website last month.

Princess Tatiana, whose name is Tatiana Blatnik, is known as an entrepreneur, author and philanthropist.

She is also the founder of Breathe, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness around mental health and building healthier, more compassionate communities.





