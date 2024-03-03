New York man sentenced for use of counterfeit Pennsylvania driver’s license

A New York man has been sentenced for counterfeit use of a driver’s license in the Pittsburgh area.

Erick Cottrell, 54, of White Plains, NY, was sentenced Monday to just over three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for using unauthorized access devices and aggravated identity theft.

The Department of Justice says Cottrell used a counterfeit Pennsylvania driver’s license in someone else’s name to withdraw about $23,000 from the victim’s bank account in August 2022. He was arrested a month later in Baltimore for trying to use the same license to withdraw more money from the victim’s account.

Then, in April 2023, the DOJ says Pittsburgh police tracked Cottrell and others to a hotel on the North Shore where they had fraudulently rented three rooms, including one in the name of the same victim. Police learned Cottrell used the personal identification of this victim and other victims to rent hotel rooms and make other purchases around Pittsburgh.

