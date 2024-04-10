New York man faces charges in recovery center incident

Apr. 10—A New York man is in Crawford County jail after allegedly punching and kicking another man in the head to the point of unconsciousness Sunday at a Meadville addiction treatment center.

Anthony Rydzewski, 40, of Angola, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, who set bail at $100,000.

Meadville Police Department responded to a report of an assault at French Creek Recovery Center, 535 Williamson Road, at approximately 6:18 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police that Rydzewski, then a patient at the center, was confronted by another patient regarding a broken window, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.

After being confronted, Rydzewski allegedly punched the other man numerous times, knocked him to the floor and then kicked the man in the head multiple times, causing him to lose consciousness. Before being taken to Meadville Medical Center, the man who was allegedly assaulted had a loose tooth, bruising on the back of his head, and said he did not recall what happened after being knocked to the ground, according to police.

Rydzewski faces a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for April 22 before Pendolino.

