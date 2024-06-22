New York man faces charges after he allegedly tried to drown his children at CT beach

A New York man is in custody after police allege he deliberately tried to drown his two children on a Connecticut beach, officials said.

Romney Desronvil, 42, of Queens, New York, has been arrested and is in West Haven Police custody facing pending charges.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Ocean Avenue and Dawson Avenue in West Haven. An officer observed a Nissan SUV parked on the beach and as he approached he heard significant screaming taking place from the water, according to Sgt. Patrick Buturla, Public Information Officer for West Haven police.

As the officer continued towards the screaming, he saw a man and two small children were in the water. As the officer entered the water, the man allegedly continued to drift further away with the children while screaming at responding officers to “stay back,” police said. Officers immediately entered the water and were nearly 100 yards away from shore at the time. Other officers on scene joined members of the West Shore Fire Department and entered the water, using the West Shore Fire boat.

The initial arriving officer was able to bring the children back to shore, where first aid was provided. Both children were immediately taken in an ambulance to a local hospital. Members of the New Haven Police Department met both the ambulance and West Haven officers to assist in an escort to the hospital allowing for an immediate transport for further medical assistance.

Both children remain in the ICU at a local hospital, police said.

“It is without a doubt the swift response by our patrol officers saved the lives of these children,” Buturla said in a statement. “The communication and collaborative efforts made by the West Shore Fire Department and eventually the New Haven Police Department allowed for immediate medical aid and also the apprehension of Desronvil.”

West Haven police said they are investigating the incident and more information will be provided.

