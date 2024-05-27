New York man dies in motorcycle crash on Mass. Pike in Auburn

A New York man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle on the Mass. Pike in Auburn, state police said Monday.

The 64-year-old man, identified by police as John Huff, of Queens Village, lost control of his Harley Davidson shortly after 4 p.m., police said.

Preliminary indications show that Huff lost control around the 88.2-mile marker of the Mass. Pike eastbound and veered to the right side of the roadway, police said. He was ejected from the motorcycle, they said, after it struck a guardrail.

Huff was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The left travel lane was closed during investigation, police wrote, and the crash remains under investigation by State Police Troop C, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: New York man dies in motorcycle crash on Mass. Pike in Auburn