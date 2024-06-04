New York man dies following crash on Interstate 71 in Richland County

A New York man died from his injuries following a one-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 71 in Richland County.

The Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township at 4:58 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling northeast on I-71 northbound. The Chevrolet was driven by Nanda Gurung, 56, of Rochester, New York. The Chevrolet traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. The Chevrolet overcorrected and struck a bridge wall, causing it to overturn. The Chevrolet then crossed the median and came to rest on I-71 southbound lanes.

Gurung was transported by EMS to Ohio Health Mansfield where he died of his injuries, the patrol said.

The left lane of I-71 southbound was closed for approximately two hours. All lanes have reopened.

The Washington Township Fire Department, Jefferson Township Fire Department and Laurence’s Towing assisted on the scene. The crash remains under investigation, according to the patrol.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @lwhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: New York man dies following crash on Interstate 71 in Richland County