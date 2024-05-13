York man charged with moving police barricades, entering U.S. Capitol during 2021 breach

A York man has been charged with moving police barricades during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and waving an American flag while walking around the perimeter of the Rotunda inside the U.S. Capitol building, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia.

The FBI arrested 51-year-old Gerald Powell (also known as “Jeremiah”) on May 9, 2024, a news release states.

He has been charged with a felony offense of civil disorder and the following misdemeanor offenses: entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building or grounds, the release states.

Jeremiah Powell, circled in red, is allegedly pictured here waving an American flag as officers close the East Front Doors behind Jan. 6, 2021.

In the news release, which cites a court document, authorities allege Powell was among a crowd of rioters on the east front of the Capitol grounds at 1:56 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021 that was beginning to wrestle with law enforcement for control of a line of bike racks and police barriers.

When the crowd broke through the police line, Powell was among the first 20 rioters to move past it, the court document states.

Powell followed the others but did not immediately advance to the building, the court document states. He turned back and moved at least five barricades that were in front of police officers, expanding the opening for rioters to move towards the Capitol building.

Powell walked into the Capitol building around 2:40 p.m., and entered the Rotunda about two minutes later, the court document states. He recorded a phone video, which a tipster provided to the FBI, and in it, Powell proclaims: "We have, the people, have exercised our voices and got into the Capitol building, to let our elected representatives know that we will not tolerate the fraud!"

Jeremiah Powell, circled in red, is allegedly pictured here wearing a camouflaged cap appearing to yell at officers who are closing the East Front Doors on Jan. 6, 2021.

Investigators allege Powell left the Rotunda around 2:44 p.m. but re-entered three minutes later. He walked around the perimeter waving the American flag and then leaned the flagpole against the Jonathan Trumbull painting, "The Surrender of General Burgoyne." He pulled a bullhorn from his bag and yelled into it for about a minute, the court document states.

Powell then made his way out of the Rotunda and yelled at a newly forming police line at one of the doorways, the document states. He exited the building while the riot was ongoing.

Jeremiah Powell is allegedly pictured here pushing past police barriers to storm towards the Capital building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Investigation into Jan. 6, 2021 breach ongoing

More than 1,424 individuals have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, a news release states. Of that number, more than 500 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips may call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: FBI arrests York man in Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection