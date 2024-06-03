York and Lancaster county council seats will be decided June 11. Meet the candidates

Two county council races, one each in York and Lancaster counties, will be decided in Republican primary votes June 11. Neither winner will face opposition from another party in the general election this fall.

The York County Council race for Dist. 2 could have a runoff June 25 if none of its three candidates get a majority of the primary votes cast. Jason Amentler, Andy Litten and Allison Love are on the ballot, which covers Lake Wylie and Clover.

It’s a simpler route in Lancaster County’s Dist. 7, where the candidates are Brian Carnes and Jarrika Coutchure. That district is one of three serving the Indian Land panhandle. It covers most of the eastern side of U.S. 521.

The Herald reached out to all of those candidates for thoughts on why voters should choose them. Additional responses may be added online as The Herald receives them:

Jason Amentler

Jason Amentler

Age: 34

Office sought: York County Council Dist. 2

Campaign website or social media page:

facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554297705123&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Occupation: Fabrication

Education: Clover High School graduate

Have you run for elected office before?

No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

I have no previous government work experience. I believe this makes me the best fit for the job because I will not be going in thinking I know everything. I understand I have shortfalls in this area, but means I am open minded and willing to learn what can be done to make the future bright for Dist. 2.

What are, in your view, the most important issues facing your district, and what would your approach be to handling them if elected?

Traffic — Work with state representatives and organizations to crate solutions to reduce traffic impacts on the 49 corridor.

Economic development — work with state, county, and municipalities economic boards to bring in healthy business growth.

EMS funding — renegotiate current county contracts to get funding for our EMS services.

Dist. 2 represents the town of Clover and unincorporated Lake Wylie. How do the needs of those areas differ, and how would you balance them in representing both communities?

The big difference on these areas is the people in the town of Clover have a big concern with affordable housing; most of the other issues encompass both areas like road conditions and a need for economic development. Balancing both communities is simple for me as I live in the town of Clover, and also have worked multiple years in Lake Wylie so I have a good understanding of the difference between both areas.

What steps would you take to promote or limit commercial growth in the district? Would you focus mainly on larger or small businesses?

I would not take any steps that would limit commercial growth. I would focus both on large and small businesses. Lack of good businesses is a huge issue for District 2.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party on local or state issues? Why?

I don’t currently have any issues with the party’s local or state issues.

What separates you from your opponents and makes you the best candidate on the ballot?

I believe what separates me from the other candidates is that I’m the only one funding their own campaign. I’m also the only candidate not influenced by previous county representatives that are responsible for the issues we currently face in Dist. 2. I’m just your average neighbor who wants to give back to a community that has given me a multitude of opportunities.

Allison Love

Allison Love

Age: 50s

Office sought: York County Council Dist. 2

Campaign website or social media page

LoveforD2.com; Love for D2 on Facebook; Allison Love York County Council on Facebook and Instagram

Occupation

Small business owner

Education

Catawba and Winthrop in addition to job-related degrees

Have you run for elected office before?

Currently serving second term in York County Council seat representing Dist. 2

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

County Council representation, past Children’s Attention Home Charter School Board member, current Nation Ford Land Trust Board member, former YC Zoning Board of Appeals member, former Comprehensive Land Use Committee Member, Rock Hill Elks member

What are, in your view, the most important issues facing your district, and what would your approach be to handling them if elected?

The most critical is impact of new and continued residential strain on infrastructure that is already lagging far behind in the growth curve. We must do all we can as a council and as community to insure that people are heard, their preferences are considered and that we make every effort to retain quality of life. There is nothing more important than where we live and raise families. I have not supported any high density residential subdivisions. I will maintain this position going forward.

Dist. 2 represents the town of Clover and unincorporated Lake Wylie. How do the needs of those areas differ, and how would you balance them in representing both communities?

The town of Clover has a manager, elected mayor and town council that oversees their municipal footprint within York County. I work with them on road paving requests and other areas where York County has funding that can be allocated to their needs. I have used my C-Funds (gas tax) allocation to pave numerous roads in the town limits. Town council members know they can call me anytime they have a concern. We share many constituents.

What steps would you take to promote or limit commercial growth in the district? Would you focus mainly on larger or small businesses?

I support a separation between overabundant business models such as storage units, car washes and oil change/auto parts stores. We currently have an overlay ordinance in place in Lake Wylie that keeps these models from crowding out preferred options. Property values are important and variety increases those. Local flavor is a preference but larger economic development is what allows for smaller ventures to survive. People need to be able to work, eat out and shop close to home. Bringing good jobs is key.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party on local or state issues? Why?

Not anything major. My focus is on the county level because decisions we make impact everyone most quickly on the most local day-to-day things. It is also offers the best opportunity for people to weigh in and be heard at the government level.

What separates you from your opponents and makes you the best candidate on the ballot?

#1 Know how. Knowing what to do, how to help and who to call to solve things or provide answers for my constituents is a priority. Having good relationships with people in many areas is a plus.

#2 I have the the time to dedicate to this full-time responsibility.

#3 I have lived in the busiest part of the district for over 30 years. I identify with most complaints firsthand. I am just like my constituents. I just have the job of keeping the scales tipped in our favor for as long as I can.

Brian Carnes

Age: 65

Office sought: Lancaster County Council Dist. 7

Campaign website or social media page

Carnes For Council on Facebook

Occupation

Business Owner

Education

Graduate of Indian Land High School

Have you run for elected office before?

Yes — Lancaster County Council and Lancaster County School Board

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

Member of Pleasant Hill UMC, Indian Land Action Council, frequent speaker at various community groups

What are, in your view, the most important issues facing your district, and what would your approach be to handling them if elected?

Growth and infrastructure — Council has worked to slow growth and we have put together a plan to to put before the voters that would help fund significant road improvements in Indian Land as well as the remainder of the county.

Should Indian Land consider, now or at some point to come, becoming its own town or city? Why or why not?

From talking with constituents in the district, they do not see how incorporation adds benefits to justify the additional taxes.

What steps would you take to promote or limit commercial growth in the district? Would you focus mainly on larger or small businesses?

We need a variety of businesses to help support our schools and public safety needs as well as to supply jobs for a growing community. I will continue to work to find balance in finding the right mix of growth.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party on local or state issues? Why?

Local issues are different from state issues.

What separates you from your opponent and makes you the best candidate on the ballot?

Experience, not just serving on a local level, but also on a regional and state level through organizations like the Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study (RFATS) and serving on the South Carolina Association of Counties Board of Directors.

Jarrika Coutchure

Age: 36

Office sought: Lancaster County Council Dist. 7

Campaign website or social media page

jcoutchureforcountycouncil.com

Occupation

Christian School Principal

Education

Bachelors degree in earth science and secondary education. Graduate courses in curriculum and instruction

Have you run for elected office before?

No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

Love to be very involved in the community through education, sports, church, etc. Currently hold the secretary position on the Waxhaw Athletic Association.

What are, in your view, the most important issues facing your district, and what would your approach be to handling them if elected?

Lack of appropriate planning for the growth of Indian Land that has led to excessive traffic and overcrowding of schools. I believe strongly in listening to the citizens and doing appropriate research before making decisions. I believe that a great leader can admit when they don’t always have the answer but they must research to find the answer and then take action. I love Indian Land and this community, and I would love to do anything I can to help keep it an amazing place to live.

Should Indian Land consider, now or at some point to come, becoming its own town or city? Why or why not?

I definitely think it should be considered but feel that this involves more than I can answer on this form.

What steps would you take to promote or limit commercial growth in the district? Would you focus mainly on larger or small businesses?

My biggest answer to these types of questions is RESEARCH and INVOLVEMENT. While my background may be in education, I am a firm believer in researching and studying the necessary information to determine the best solutions. I am very passionate about what I believe in and I believe in Indian Land.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party on local or state issues? Why?

This is also a question that is difficult to answer adequately on this form. However, I believe in listening and hearing all sides of issues to best understand how I can help.

What separates you from your opponents and makes you the best candidate on the ballot?

I can’t speak directly to what separates me from my opponent but I can speak to who I am as a person. I am a passionate and strong leader. I am a very honest, compassionate, loyal, and hardworking person. I believe in doing my part to help not only make the county a better place, but to help make the world a better place. I may only be one person, but we can all make a difference.

Voters walk in and out of a precinct at Unity Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill in March. York and Lancaster county council seats will be decided in Republican primaries in June.