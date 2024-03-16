These are York, Lancaster, Chester county elections on primary ballots in 2024

Voters in South Carolina picked their presidential preference in February’s primaries, but now dozens of state and local positions will be up for grabs in an election season that cranks up Saturday with candidate filings.

People in York, Lancaster, and Chester counties will get a clear picture in the next two weeks of who is running and in which party. Candidate filing runs through April 1. Primary election day is June 11.

Almost 900,000 people voted in the February presidential primaries in South Carolina, statistics from the S.C. Election Commission show. The turnout was more than 26% of registered voters in February, and York County elections director Alan Helms said he expects interest to increase with local and state races on the ballot.

“People are aware this is a big election year,” Helms said.

The three sheriff jobs in York, Chester and Lancaster counties are up for election in November. York County voters also will choose the 16th Circuit Solicitor who prosecutes criminal cases.

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is on the ballot, including the 5th District that covers all three area counties. Topics such as immigration, the southern U.S. border, jobs and and inflation are expected to be key 2024 campaign issues in South Carolina.

Every seat in the S.C General Assembly, where state laws are made, is up for election. The General Assembly recently enacted a concealed carry bill that makes it easier for people to carry handguns in South Carolina. And in the past session, state lawmakers spent months debating abortion rights.

Candidate filing is March 16-April 1

Candidate filing begins Saturday at noon. Candidates file by political party. Any candidate seeking a political party’s nomination for any office in the 2024 General Election must file by April 1, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

Candidates have to pay a filing fee that is 1% of the salary of the position for the length of term.

The S.C. Election Commission will update online all candidate filings from each county through April 1. To see a list of candidates who have filed, go to scvotes.gov.

Federal offices

Congress: Each of the South Carolina’s seven U.S. House of Representative seats in Congress are up for election. House members serve two-year terms. The salary is $174,000 per year.

York, Chester and Lancaster counties are in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

South Carolina’s two U.S. Senate seats are not up for election in 2024. The South Carolina governor is not on the 2024 ballot.

Statewide offices

The S.C. General Assembly has a Senate and House of Representatives. All 46 State Senate Seats and 124 State House seats are up for election in 2024.

S.C. senators serve four-year terms and make $10,400 per year. Some districts cover parts of multiple counties.

York County state Senate seats are districts 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Lancaster County state Senate districts are 16, 17 and 27.

Chester County is all in state Senate district 17.

S.C. House members serve two-year terms and make $10,400 per year. Some districts cover parts of multiple counties.

York County State House districts are 26, 29, 43, 46, 47, 48, 49 and 66.

Lancaster County State House districts are 44, 45, 53 and 65.

Chester County’s State House districts are 41 and 43.

To check your district for state senate and house, visit the S.C. Statehouse website. A registered voter’s Senate and House districts also are listed on the scvotes.gov voter’s page, which can be found after a voter signs in to the scvotes site.

York County elections

The York County 2024 election has several races on the ballot. These countywide positions all are four-year terms on the ballot in 2024:

▪ York County sheriff, where the annual salary is $209,260.83.

▪ York County clerk of court, with an annual salary $138,127.90.

▪ York County coroner, with an annual salary of $117,979.19.

▪ The 16th Circuit solicitor position, which handles criminal prosecutions in both York and Union counties, has an annual salary of $196,752.

▪ York County Council districts 1, 2, 5, and 6, which have a salary of $20,537.66.

Lancaster County Elections

Lancaster County has several county-wide races on the 2024 ballot. All are four-year terms.

▪ Lancaster County Sheriff, with an annual salary of $156,977.

▪ Lancaster County Clerk of Court, where the annual salary is $113,760.

▪ Lancaster County Coroner, with an annual salary of $98,874.

▪ Lancaster County Auditor, which pays an annual salary of $79,599.

▪ Lancaster County Treasurer,with an annual salary of $85,574.

▪ Lancaster County Council seats 1, 3, 5, 7, are up for election. The annual salary for each seat is $13,000.

Chester County Elections

Chester County has several Celections in 2024 for county-wide positions: All are four-year terms.

▪ Chester County Sheriff, with an annual salary of $101,486.

▪ Chester County Clerk of Court, where the position pays an annual salary of $79,284.

▪ Chester County Coroner, with an annual salary of $85,650.

▪ Chester County Auditor, where the annual salary is $90,560.

▪ Chester County Treasurer, with an annual salary of $131,120.

▪ Chester County Council seats 3,4, and 6 are up for election. The annual salary for each seat is $10,404.

Note: The 6th Circuit Solicitor position that covers criminal prosecutions in Chester and Lancaster counties is not on the 2024 ballot. The position had election in 2022 and will again in 2026.

Want more information?

To check your voter registration, visit scvotes.gov or contact the voter registration and elections office in your county of residence.

York County, 803-684-1242.

Lancaster County, 803-285-2969.

Chester County, 803-385-2562.