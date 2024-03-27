New York International Auto Show this weekend
Buckle up car enthusiasts! The New York International Auto Show is just days away.
Buckle up car enthusiasts! The New York International Auto Show is just days away.
The Kia EV9 won the 2024 World Car of the Year award and the World Electric Car title, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N won World Performance Car.
While most rental agencies accept debit cards, using one often comes with restrictions. See why using a credit card could be more beneficial.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss,
The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz was just revealed with a new XRT trim and fresh interior at the NY Auto Show.
The New York Times reports that Israel’s military intelligence has been using an experimental facial recognition program in Gaza that’s misidentified civilians as having ties to Hamas.
A 3D hologram, dubbed the Ever-Changing Statue, will be on display at the Rise by Barclays workspace in New York until April 4. Sipping wine and nibbling burrata, a group of government officials, reporters and founders gathered at its unveiling, watching as the hologram flickered a display that alternated through images of some of the U.K.’s top unicorn founders like Tessa Clarke, the co-founder of food waste startup Olio, and Alexander and Oliver Kent-Braham, founders of insurance startup Marshmallow. The display celebrated the U.K. as the third $1 trillion tech economy, preceded only by the U.S. and China.
Over 6,000 Amazon reviewers and the Real Housewives star agree: Glowscreen is a multi-tasking must-have.
Zutobi, a driver-education resources website, did some calling around to determine the cities where parking your car downtown is cheap, and where it definitely is not.
The Apple MacBook Air with an M3 chip is on sale for an all-time low of $999 at Amazon and B&H. Several other configurations of the laptop are also discounted.
A stock rebound would come after an unusual three-day losing streak for the S&P 500.
Ford teases its 60th Anniversary Edition Mustang during the NY Auto Show. It will be fully revealed on the exact anniversary in April.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.
The NFL avoided games on Christmas and Wednesday for decades.
Genesis announces a performance line under the name of Magma. It will start with the GV60 electric car and the G80 midsize luxury sedan.
Jordan Montgomery is changing sides from the 2023 World Series.
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has disrupted shipping at one of the largest ports in the country — and the busiest U.S. port for car shipments. Automakers are scrambling to deal with new supply chain issues.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.