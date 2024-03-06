York High School boys hockey team scores big for cancer patients

YORK, Maine — As they skated through another high-powered season toward semi-finals, the York High School boys hockey team also helped local cancer patients.

The team donated proceeds from this year’s “Pink in the Rink” fundraiser to the York Hospital Living Well With Cancer Fund. The event raised $680 through raffles, a bake sale, and a donation basket.

Dr. Patrick Taylor, York Hospital president & CEO, Susan Kelly-Westman, oncology social worker, and Mary Ellen Valhos, oncology practice manager, accepted the generous donation and thanked the team in person on the hospital campus on Monday, Feb. 26.

“It is inspiring to see teenagers doing positive things to help others in their communities,” Taylor said. “These young men are obviously excellent athletes on the ice as evidenced by their strong season, and it is nice to see kindness and generosity are part of the team’s core values too.”

Susan Kelly-Westman explained that the Living Well With Cancer Fund at York Hospital helps patients achieve steady improvements in mind, body and spirit in pursuit of total wellness. The fund provides assistance such as prosthetics, wigs, gas cards for travel between treatments, and also educational sessions to promote health and healing.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all the boys on the hockey team as well as their coaches and parents for continuing to support this important fund at York Hospital through the annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ tournament,” said Kelly-Westman.

For more information on the Living Well With Cancer Fund at York Hospital, visit: https://www.yorkhospital.com/services/cancer-care/treatment-services/or call(207) 351-3721.

