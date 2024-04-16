New York developer building at Carefree Theatre site in West Palm Beach asks for delay

Rendering of proposed Carefree 6 complex of theaters and residences. Residents in adjacent neighborhoods say the project is too big and overshadows nearby homes.

The developer of the former Carefree Theatre site in West Palm Beach has asked for a delay to a city planning board meeting Tuesday, April 16, where his project was scheduled to be heard for approval before going to the city commission.

Attorney Brian Seymour, who is representing New York real estate developer and part time Palm Beach resident Charles Cohen in the deal sent a letter early Monday to the city asking that the meeting be postponed until the board's May 21 meeting.

Seymour said the postponement was requested after a Friday meeting with representatives of the historic El Cid neighborhood Association.

"We believe it is in the best interest of all parties to postpone the case to give our consultants additional time to evaluate the specific requests from the association," Seymour wrote.

