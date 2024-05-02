New York DA Sandra Doorley won’t resign following traffic stop tirade caught on video

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley says she has no intention of resigning after the release of bodycam video showed her yelling at a police officer outside her home during a traffic stop last week.

Footage released last Friday shows Doorley continue to drive as the officer attempts to pull her over for speeding in Webster, roughly 13 miles outside Rochester.

Instead of stopping, she called Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to tell him she was driving home and would speak to the officer once she reached her house.

Upon arrival, Officer Cameron Crisafulli attempted to give her a ticket for driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, but Doorley began berating and swearing at him — at one point calling the officer a “f–ing a–hole.”

In response, all nine members of the Rochester City Council signed a letter last Saturday addressed to New York Attorney General Letitia James, asking her office to investigate Doorley’s conduct. Gov. Kathy Hochul also called for the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct to look into the incident.

But despite pressure for both criminal and ethics probes into her behavior, Doorley said she has not considered resigning.

“I was elected to serve this community and I will continue to serve this community,” she said in an interview with News10 NBC.

“I have no excuse for what I did, if I could go back I would do it totally different,” she continued. “I’m agreeing to self report to the grievance committee. I welcome any investigation. I will cooperate and will handle whatever punishment is handed down to me because I am truly, truly sorry.”

In the days since the incident, Doorley has attempted to personally apologize to Officer Crisafulli, but he hasn’t returned her calls, according to the outlet.

Last week, Doorely said she pleaded guilty to speeding, accepted the ticket and took responsibility for her actions.

After days of silence, Police Chief Kohlmeier threw his support behind the officer.

“I am extremely proud of our police department for handling a dynamic event with such professionalism,” he said in a statement Thursday. “Our body-worn camera policy is designed to provide transparency; in this situation, it confirms the integrity and character of our officers. I also want to publicly thank Officer Crisafulli for his dedication to his duty and the safety of our community.”

“Due to pending investigations, it is inappropriate to comment further,” he added.