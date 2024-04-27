New York DA Sandra Doorley caught on video going off on cop during traffic stop

All nine members of the Rochester City Council signed a letter Saturday addressed to New York Attorney General Letitia James, asking her office to investigate the conduct of Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley during a traffic incident caught on camera earlier this week.

The move comes a day after the Town of Webster released bodycam footage showing the district attorney going off on a police officer who stopped her as she was driving home from work on Monday.

The incident “has raised significant concerns regarding Ms. Doorley’s behavior,” the council’s letter to James says, and has led them to “question her fitness to serve as District Attorney.”

In the tense video, Doorley can be seen telling the officer she didn’t stop when he first attempted to pull her over because she “didn’t feel like stopping on Phillips Road at 5:30.” She later tells the officer she’s “the D.A.” and adds she was going 55 mph.

“55 in a 35 [mph zone]?” the officer asks her. “I don’t really care,” she retorts.

Doorely — who remained combative during the entire exchange — at one point can be heard telling the officer he was being a “f–ing a–hole,” after he asked why she was being hostile.

On Thursday, Doorely said she already pleaded guilty to speeding and took responsibility for her actions.

“Once I realized that the intention of the car was to pull me over, I called the Webster Police Chief to inform him that I was not a threat and that I would speak to the Officer at my house down the street,” she said in a statement according to local ABC affiliate WHAM.

She added she was issued a speeding ticket, which she accepted.

But to Rochester City Council members, Doorley’s behavior, as captured in the footage, “appears to violate” standards of ethics, accountability and respect for the law.

“Such behavior undermines the credibility and integrity of our justice system and erodes public trust,” the letter reads.

All nine members “stand united in their belief that Ms. Doorley’s conduct should be thoroughly investigated by the Attorney General, and that accountability in this matter would demonstrate that no one, regardless of their position, is above the law,” according to a news release.

Doorley did not immediately return a request for comment Saturday afternoon.