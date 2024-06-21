New York DA who prosecuted Trump is target of death threats and racial abuse

Alvin Bragg speaks after the guilty verdict in the Trump hush-money case, on 30 May 2024. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who prosecuted Donald Trump in his felony trial, has faced an onslaught of death threats and harassment since Trump was found guilty.

Bragg has received more than 100 threatening emails via his campaign website, the New York Daily News reported, citing a source who asked to remain anonymous.

Several of the abusive messages obtained by the Daily News use racial slurs including the N-word, “gorilla” and “primate”, it reported, adding that Bragg also faced death threats and racial abuse throughout the seven-week trial.

In one instance, a package was sent to Bragg from Portland, Oregon, containing a picture of Bragg alongside a noose, with the caption: “I am past the point of just wanting them in prison.”

A representative for Bragg did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has aimed his own ire at Bragg even before the hush-money trial began. Last April, he reportedly told a close circle of advisers that he planned to escalate political attacks against the DA after a grand jury voted to indict him.

Trump also accused Bragg of being a psychopath, and alleged that the hush-money trial was a political move.

But much of the hate towards Bragg came after Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the New York state hush-money trial – making the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election the first former president to be convicted of a criminal offense.

Since the trial, supporters of Trump have urged the former president to jail Bragg if he wins back the White House in November. Steve Bannon, a former strategist in Trump’s White House, has led the charge.

“Of course [Bragg] should be – and will be – jailed,” Bannon told Axios, arguing that Bragg would be prosecuted under the US constitution’s 14th and fourth amendment.

Other Republican-led states have promised to prosecute Bragg for his role in the Trump hush-money trial. The Missouri attorney general, Andrew Bailey, declared on Thursday that he would be filing a lawsuit against the state of New York for its “direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump”.