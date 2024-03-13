New York is cracking down on 'ghost cars' and toll evaders. This is how

A multi-agency task force in New York has been established to combat the increasing number of drivers attempting to evade tolls and traffic violations through the use of fake license plates.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber were among the officials who announced the initiative Tuesday.

According to the agencies involved, while efforts to address this issue have been underway separately, they are now unified with a sense of urgency as congestion pricing approaches.

The task force's primary objective is to identify and remove "ghost cars," which are vehicles that cannot be traced by traffic cameras and toll readers due to forged or altered license plates.

Officials emphasized the importance of targeting cars with fake or modified license plates, as well as those without any tags at all. These vehicles are often unregistered, uninsured, or even stolen.

In a single day, the task force made significant strides, with operations stationed at three river crossings entering Manhattan; the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge linking three New York City boroughs, and the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, which connect with New Jersey. They impounded 73 cars, issued 282 summonses, and apprehended eight individuals on Monday alone.

"By launching this city-state task force, we are sending a clear message: if you attempt to alter your license plate to avoid traffic cameras and toll readers, you will be caught," Hochul said at a news conference at the RFK bridge. "The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority and in partnership with Mayor Adams and law enforcement, we will swiftly remove elusive vehicles from our roads."

Hochul has also called upon the Legislature to support these efforts and pass additional measures to safeguard New Yorkers in the budget.

This collaborative effort reflects a concerted push by various agencies to tackle a growing problem on New York City's roads, signaling a commitment to enforcing traffic regulations and ensuring public safety.

