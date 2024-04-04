New York court strikes down adult-use marijuana rules

A New York court has struck down a large portion of the state's adult-use marijuana regulations.

The Albany County Supreme Court ruled in favor of cannabis information website Leafly, finding the agency's rulemaking process problematic and its regulations unconstitutionally vague and in violation of free speech rights, according to the order issued on Wednesday.

The state did not present any evidence “to rebut the arguments” presented by Leafly and “nothing to establish the rationale or reasoning behind the [Office of Cannabis Management] and [Cannabis Control Board] decisions,” the order read.

Although Leafly was challenging only certain marketing and advertising regulations, the order strikes down much of the state's adult-use cannabis regulations, including those surrounding application and licensure, social and economic equity and general business requirements.

The ruling sent tremors through New York's fledgling cannabis industry, which has already endured months of struggles due to the troubled rollout of of the state's adult-use market.

More details: Leafly filed a lawsuit against New York cannabis regulators last September, challenging rules that would prevent dispensaries from marketing themselves or fulfilling orders on a third-party platform.

Other petitioners joined Leafly in filing the lawsuit, including Stage One, a cannabis dispensary in Rensselaer, New York, and Rosanna St. John, who said she relies on Leafly to make informed decisions as a cannabis consumer.

The state failed to submit any evidence to support cannabis regulators’ reasoning behind adopting the rules, according to Judge Kevin Bryant.

“There is nothing in the record to establish precisely how OCM developed the regulations, which staff members participated in the process or how they addressed the litany of issues that were raised not only by Petitioners but by other individuals who submitted comments,” the order read.

The OCM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This ruling is yet another blow to New York's cannabis regulators, who have been contending with numerous lawsuits over the rollout of the state's adult-use marijuana market.

The impact: The court order left New York's nascent cannabis industry scrambling to make sense of what comes next.

"The judge appears to have struck down ALL OF THE ADULT USE REGS," Cannabis Association of New York Board President Damien Cornwell said in a statement. Cornwell speculated that the judge may narrow the order, or that the OCM would appeal the decision and ask for an emergency stay.

