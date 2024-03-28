York County teen seriously injured after being hit with metal pipe; youth charged: police

A 17-year-old boy is accused of hitting another youth in the face with a metal pipe, causing serious injuries, during a fight at a York Township park on Sunday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Alexander Easley of the 300 block of Cadbury Drive in York Township has been charged as an adult with aggravated assault, riot − intent to commit a felony, simple assault and harassment.

He was committed to York County Prison without bail, according to court records. It states he is a flee risk and a threat to the safety of the public.

The 15-year-old boy who was injured was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, the affidavit states. He suffered orbital bone fractures, a 3-inch laceration to his face and damage to his teeth, the affidavit states.

Victim hit in the face with a metal pipe: state police

The victim told state police he went to the park just outside of Red Lion to see one of his friends fight and to record it.

After the fight was over, Easley said, "I want him," the affidavit states. He chased the victim and punched him in the face a few times. The youth fell down an embankment, and the two ended up in a creek.

While others surrounded them, Easley picked up a metal pipe and hit the victim in the face. The juvenile was able to stop the suspect from striking him a second time.

Easley then ran off, the affidavit states.

A video of the fights was recorded, and state police took it for evidence.

Friends of the victim helped him get to a vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital.

A state police spokesman said the victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital in the last update he received.

Easley's attorney, Raymond John Ortwein, declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County teen hit in the face with metal pipe during fight: police