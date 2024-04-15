York County Student of the Week: Vote for one of these excellent students

Here's your chance to vote for the York Daily Record and Evening Sun Student of the Week!

Each week, York County school districts have the opportunity to nominate high school students whose hard work deserves recognition.

We will provide brief bios of each nominee's accomplishments, and our readers can vote on who they think should be recognized.

Submissions must come from school officials, so if you know a student whose good work deserves recognition, reach out to teachers or administrators and encourage them to nominate your student.

Vote for your choice in the poll below. Voting opens at 5 a.m. Monday, April 15 and closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

This week's nominees:

Sandy Chen, a senior at South Western High School, is a Mini-THON overall captain, a Key Club District 10 Lieutenant Governor, a member of the South Western music program and National Honor Society. Even though she strives for perfection inside the classroom, she never hesitates to show kindness and empathy with those around her. Sandy will be attending Northwestern University in the fall.

Colin Goddard, a freshman at Kennard-Dale High School, exceeds the standards set for Rams students. He works hard in all of his classes and has maintained high grades since the beginning of the year, including a PITT level class as a freshman. In addition, he is kind, respectful and helpful to other students.

Naige' Kennedy, a senior in the Criminal Justice program at the York County School of Technology, boasts stellar grades and participates in three sports: basketball, field hockey and track and field. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and SkillsUSA. Her involvement with SkillsUSA includes being elected a state officer for SkillsUSA Pennsylvania. After graduation, she will be serving in the Army National Guard.

Parker Maizels, a York Catholic sophomore, won the 2024 National High School Powerlifting Championship last weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She broke national records in the bench press and squat lift on her way to the championship title. She also deadlifted nearly twice her own body weight.

