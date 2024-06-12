York County sheriff candidates Tolson, Blevins announce endorsements in June 25 runoff

Two former deputies who lost Tuesday’s Republican primary for York County sheriff say they are endorsing Michael Belk in the June 25 runoff.

Belk, the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s Republican primary, faces the second-place finisher Tony Breeden in the runoff. Belk received 6,536 votes, or 26%, while Breeden had 6,349 votes, or 25%. In South Carolina, a runoff is required if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

“I will fully put my support behind Michael Belk,” Beth Bryant Tolson said in a statement to The Herald. She is the wife of current sheriff Kevin Tolson, who did not seek reelection, and the daughter of former sheriff Bruce Bryant.

Blevins said Belk also gets his support.

“I am going to endorse Mike Belk,” Blevins said in a phone interview. “He ran a noble and clean campaign. I have a lot of respect for him.”

York County sheriff candidates. Top row, left to right: Heath Clevenger, Beth Bryant Tolson, Chris Blevins. Bottom row, left to right: Michael Belk and Tony Breeden

Together, Tolson and Blevins received 35% of Tuesday’s vote total out of 24,601 votes cast. Tolson received 4,504 votes to come in third with 18%. Blevins had 4,174 votes to place fourth at 17%.

Belk, 53, is Rock Hill Police Department deputy chief who has 31 years in law enforcement. He said it an honor to receive the endorsements of two former opponents.

“It’s clear our community wants an experienced, conservative sheriff that is ready on day one,” Belk said.

Breeden, 55, retired in 2022 after 27 years as a Rock Hill police officer. He declined comment on the endorsements.

Heath Clevenger, another retired deputy who placed fifth Tuesday with 3.038 votes for 12%, declined comment on any endorsement.

The sheriff’s office is responsible for law enforcement and detention outside cities and towns for York County’s population of around 300,000 people. It has more than 400 employees and an annual budget of $55 million.