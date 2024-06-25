York County says Silfab’s solar project has the green light, despite zoning appeal

Channel 9 has reported on the back-and-forth battle over a solar panel manufacturer setting up shop in York County, but it turns out that a recent appeal in favor of neighbors doesn’t actually affect the solar panel company.

Silfab Solar is building a manufacturing site in Fort Mill, and it’s expected to start producing solar panels by the end of the year.

The site is in an area that’s zoned “Light Industrial,” and Silfab had reached out to York County officials in 2022 to ask about the zoning. Planning staff confirmed that solar panel manufacturing was allowed in the Light Industrial zoning district and issued an official letter stating as much on Dec. 27, 2022.

Silfab got permits from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, leased the site, and submitted planning items to the county throughout 2023.

According to York County, neighbors who live in the area started emailing the planning staff about zoning issues in Jan. 2024 and asked for clarification on whether solar panel manufacturing was allowed.

The neighbors expressed concerns because the facility is within walking distance of two Fort Mill public schools. They said they’re worried about the health impact of the plant, while the company says there are no harmful effects on the local environment by its production.

The zoning administrator said in February that solar panel manufacturing was allowed based on staff’s analysis, but there was no specific mention of Silfab.

Channel 9 reported when a resident appealed the zoning administrator’s decision in March, and the Board of Zoning Appeals heard the issue on May 9. The BZA reversed the zoning administrator’s determination, and Silfab told Channel 9 it was planning to file an appeal.

A statement that was issued on June 25 says that decision doesn’t apply to Silfab.

“In many cases, zoning verification letters are issued months or years before a project begins. Those developments can’t be jeopardized by later requests for zoning interpretations from opponents of those projects,” the county said in its statement.

Silfab could still appeal the zoning board’s decision to pave the way for future projects in Light Industrial districts.

The county says Silfab has received the necessary permits from DHEC to build the solar panel facility.

Channel 9 is reaching out to Silfab and York County neighbors for comment. Check back for updates.

