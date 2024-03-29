York County marriage licenses: See who is planning to wed
Marriage License Filings, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court, March 13-26, 2024:
Applicant 1: Ryan Sean Cunningham Stewartstown Pa 17363 Applicant 2: Victoria Lynn Hudson Shrewsbury Pa 17361
Applicant 1: Linda Ann Kerstetter York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Ronald Lee Henry Dillsburg Pa 17019
Applicant 1: Evelynn Eighmey Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Peter Andrew Cooper Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Leeanne Foust Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Darrell Edward Baer Jr Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Bryanna Elizabeth Cheung Mechanicsburg Pa 17055 Applicant 2: John Alberto Fuentes Mechanicsburg Pa 17055
Applicant 1: Shaila Catherine Mckearney Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Shayell De La Cruz Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Aurea Maria Ramirez-Baez York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Kelvin Jomar Vazquez Ortiz York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Anne Elizabeth Lowe Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Zachary Ronald Walter Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Kevhaun Jahmer Coates York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Melissa Carling Saint Cloud York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Nichole Marie Farrington Boyertown Pa 19512 Applicant 2: Michael James Lord Boyertown Pa 19512
Applicant 1: Andrew Charles Korn York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Rebecca Itskevich Randolph Nj 07869
Applicant 1: Anthony Julian Branch Savage Md 20763 Applicant 2: Megan Nicole Dotson Elkridge Md 21075
Applicant 1: Olajumoke Oluwakemi Sadiku York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Clair Eugene Sweitzer III York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Whitney Shannon McDowell Greensboro Md 21639 Applicant 2: James Dennis Ulco New Milford Pa 18834
Applicant 1: Frances Mariah Sawyer York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Robert Lee Crothers Jr New Castle De 19720
Applicant 1: Angel Roman Arias York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Darleny Isabel Sanchez Medina York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Shakinna Danice Brown Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Rotchny Belus Lauderdale Lakes Fl 33311
Applicant 1: Mary Malinda Parrigan Davenport Fl 33896 Applicant 2: Darwin Jesus Vasquez Diaz Davenport Fl 33896
Applicant 1: Natalie Alejandro Colon Windsor Pa 17366 03/14/2024 Applicant 2: Gabriel Garcia Figueroa Windsor Pa 17366
Applicant 1: Stephanie Elizabeth Phillips York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: James Edward Hess Jr. York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Tiffany Annette Rohrer York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Jonathan Andrew Kiefer Millersville Pa 17551
Applicant 1: Craig Antonio Pringle Sr Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Heather Nicole Sarro Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Dennis Francis Doerfler Stewartstown Pa 17363 Applicant 2: Nancy Kane Hepner Stewartstown Pa 17363
Applicant 1: Danielle Nicole Devine York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Levi Kenneth Myers York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Valerie Maria Mickievicz Hallam Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Stone Michael Wilson Hallam Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Carolina Joy Dean Middletown Pa 17057 Applicant 2: Paul Anthony Smith Bolingbrook Il 60490
Applicant 1: Mara Lindsay Novak Washington Dc 20009 Applicant 2: Benjamin James Washington Washington Dc 20009
Applicant 1: Eric Alan Schuchart New Oxford Pa 17350 03/15/2024 Applicant 2: Christina Marie Fogle York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Candice Erin Gilde Woodbury NJ 08096 Applicant 2: William James Leighton Jr Woodbury NJ 08096
Applicant 1: Amber Nichole Rivera York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Kevin Patrick Bones York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Nouta Blain York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Mecene Jean Baptiste York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Alexis Nicole Potts Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Jedidiah David Lieberknecht Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Ashley Nicole Rorrer Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Kyle Landon Luis Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Brooke Elizabeth Ruppert Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Nicholas Michael Roth Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Sarah Elizabeth Rand Pennsburg Pa 18073 Applicant 2: Joshua Robert Papp Pennsburg Pa 18073
Applicant 1: Victoria Madisyn Gress Fallston Md 21047 Applicant 2: Stephen Gregory St. Pierre Fallston Md 21047
Applicant 1: Rachel Marie Jones Hallam Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Jose Angel Santiago-Santiago Hallam Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Brian Muzila Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Naeesha Marie Rodriguez Gonzalez Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Sara Katherine Henry Thomasville Pa 17364 Applicant 2: Steven Craig Dooley Jr. Fallston Md 21047
Applicant 1: Richard Scott Holtzapple Jr. Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Danuta Weronika Wozniak Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Laura Jeannine Kittle Columbia Pa 17512-1136 Applicant 2: Mouhamadou Lamine Sene Columbia Pa 17512-1136
Applicant 1: Brittany Nicole Sandiford York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Clervio Jean Jacques York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Emily Grace Smith York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Luke Konrad Foery York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Vicki Lynn Sprenkle York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Sandra Carol Brown York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Kyle Emory Coats Baltimore Md 21212 Applicant 2: Madelyn Ruth Baker Baltimore Md 21212
Applicant 1: Justin Michael Miller Elizabethtown Pa 17022 Applicant 2: Jamie Lee Kolendowicz Elizabethtown Pa 17022
Applicant 1: Derek Gordon Brown York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Kimberly Elaine Diehl York Haven Pa 17370
Applicant 1: Angel Manuel Alvelo-Maldonado York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Itzujenia Del Carmen Garrido Acosta York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Grissel Holguin York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Teddy Alberto Ginorio York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Scott Christopher Kling Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Nazanin Fouladi Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Julianna Nichole Fritzinger York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Robert Earl Hoover II York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Lauren Vanessa Williams Mount Wolf Pa 17347 Applicant 2: Timothy Lee Gilpin Mount Wolf Pa 17347
Applicant 1: Amanda Lynn Draper Windsor Pa 17366 Applicant 2: Evan Richard Ehrhart Windsor Pa 17366
Applicant 1: John Lawrence Hammond Iii York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Jordan Elizabeth Hussey York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Michele Elaine Cauchon Marietta Pa 17547 Applicant 2: Joseph Ralph Cauchon Marietta Pa 17547
Applicant 1: Katherine Andreina Pina Guevara Dillsburg Pa 17019 Applicant 2: Shane David Kilmore Dillsburg Pa 17019
Applicant 1: Angela Marie Petro Baltimore Md 21230 Applicant 2: Garrett Matthew Krol Baltimore Md 21230
Applicant 1: Suleyna Rivera Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Billy Joe Shoff Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Calvin Edward Anderson Wellsville Pa 17365 Applicant 2: Nicole Beverly Mengel Wellsville Pa 17365
Applicant 1: Kenneth Bates Swisher Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Iryna Denhina Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Eleanor Starr Kauffman Ephrata Pa 17522 Applicant 2: Jason Danniel Xhoxhi Ephrata Pa 17522
Applicant 1: Katelyn Summer Starner Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Angelo Antonio Rosa Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Cassian Maree Vincent Hershey Pa 17033 Applicant 2: Daniel Jon Stec Jr. Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Kade Nikolas Wiley Hellam Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Gillian Amanda Toomey York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Daniel Arthur Fyfe Clarksville Md 21029 Applicant 2: Emily Katya Horne Parkville Md 21234
Applicant 1: Robin Louise Robinson York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Parker James Hooker York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Heather Marie Tikva Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Leighton Glade Sullivan Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Elmer Leon Hurd Iv Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Mykaela Joann Trees Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Christopher James Buck Duncannon Pa 17020 Applicant 2: Pamela Mayre Torgesen York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Maggi Elizabeth Baker Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Philip Richard Arigo Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Roxanne Elaine Blizzard Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Brian Andrew Utermahlen Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Joshua Lee Reader Glen Rock Pa 17327 Applicant 2: Katie Mae Reader Glen Rock Pa 17327
Applicant 1: Rachel Elysa Uzmed Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Matthew Allan Coby Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Brady Anderson Leisher Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Jillian Rose Reynolds Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Shaylyn Christine Tiano Ewing NJ 08628 Applicant 2: Ethan Emery Kravitz Ewing NJ 08628
Applicant 1: Daniel James Wickens Denver Co 80204 Applicant 2: Kylie Katherine Bangs Denver Co 80204
Applicant 1: Devin Tracy O’Rourke Los Angeles Ca 90034 Applicant 2: Meghan Louise Powers Los Angeles Ca 90034
Applicant 1: Jessica Lynn Carmona Manchester Pa 17345 Applicant 2: Thomas John Schmidt Manchester Pa 17345
Applicant 1: Tiffany Leeann Auchey Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Jacob Thomas Lloyd Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Kia Lee Carter York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Jason Matthew Klinedinst York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Amanda Jane Fetterman York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Kevin Matthew Bush York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Gregory Lazarus Krikorian Washington DC 20003-3392 Applicant 2: Megan Leigh Mastrangelo Washington DC 20003-3392
Applicant 1: Justin Daniel Henderson Wilmington De 19805 Applicant 2: Katherine Ann Raudenbush Wilmington De 19805
Applicant 1: Phuong Mai Huynh Baltimore Md 21227 Applicant 2: Toan Viet Pham York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Athony Darrell Morton Sr Dover Pa 17315-3424 Applicant 2: Janice Shaw Dover Pa 17315-3424
Applicant 1: Megan Marie Barrett Philadelphia Pa 19154 Applicant 2: Shane Matthew Steiner Philadelphia Pa 19154
Applicant 1: Sean Michael Caskey Columbia Md 21044 Applicant 2: Michelle Joret Stafford Columbia Md 21044
Applicant 1: Harlie Shae Wetzel Yorkana Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Jordan Nicholas Kinard Yorkana Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Morgan Ann Kuehne York Pa 17402-3010 Applicant 2: Blayde Tyler Reich York Pa 17402-3010
Applicant 1: Benjamin Charles Michels Glen Rock Pa 17327 Applicant 2: Emma Elizabeth Graf Glen Rock Pa 17327
Applicant 1: Grace Glory Ananga Mount Wolf Pa 17347 Applicant 2: Samuel Tweneboah Koduah Mount Wolf Pa 17347
Applicant 1: John Wilbert Bassinger III Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Terry Lynn Trott Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Tina Marie Walden Windsor Pa 17366 Applicant 2: Ryan Gregory Summers Windsor Pa 17366
Applicant 1: Azucena Magallon Hernandez York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Gustavo Armando Garcia Jinez York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Wenqi Zhong York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Wei Lin York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Neyssa Deriphonse Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Guerby Thelusma Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Wesley Daniel Lehman Windsor Pa 17366 Applicant 2: Hannah Marie Kerchner Windsor Pa 17366
Applicant 1: Lauren Rae Devine Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Christopher Jay Phillips Hanover Pa 17331
