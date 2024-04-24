York County man indicted by federal grand jury in child pornography case: U.S. Attorney

A York County man faces child pornography charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Eliezer Almanzar, 34, is charged with two counts of sexually exploiting a child to produce child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, a news release states.

The Penn Township Police Department and the FBI investigated the case, the release states. Assistant United States Attorney K. Wesley Mishoe is the prosecutor.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched 18 years ago by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, the release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County PA man charged with child pornography offenses