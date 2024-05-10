York County man arrested for entering U.S. Capitol on January 6

(WHTM) – A York County man has been charged for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On January 29, 2021, a tipster contacted the FBI to report that Jeremiah Powell of York said he was inside the Capitol on January 6 and shared video from inside the building.

Investigators identified Powell from his wife’s Poshmark marketplace account and said a cell phone number associated with Powell utilized a cell site near the Capitol.

Video inside the Capitol appeared to show Powell wearing a blue and white shirt, a camouflage hat, white sunglasses, jeans, and tennis shoes while carrying an American flag and a backpack with a megaphone.







Investigators used video to locate Powell on the East front of the Capitol shouting and pushing past police barriers. Powell is believed to be one of the first 20 rioters who moved past the police line, but at one point turned back as other rioters moved forward.

At one point Powell was seen dragging police barricades in front of officers before advancing toward the building, according to investigators. Additional video showed Powell on the East Front steps yelling with other rioters and walking into the Capitol through the East Front Doors at 2:40 p.m.

Investigators say Powell waved an American flag inside the Capitol and took a phone call before recording video on his phone. In video provided to the FBI, investigators say Powell is recorded in the Capitol Rotunda saying “We have, the people, have exercised our voices and got into the Capitol building, to let our elected representatives know that we will not tolerate the fraud!”

At 2:44 p.m. Powell left the Rotunda and returned about three minutes later and pulled the megaphone out of his backpack. Investigators say he yelled for a minute while leaning his flag against a painting.

Powell was seen leaving the Rotund at 2:52 p.m. and then leaving the Capitol.

Powell is being charged with felony civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building or grounds.

Powell was arrested on May 9 in Pennsylvania and made his initial appearance in court on May 10.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Philadelphia and Washington field offices with assistance provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

More than 1,400 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the January 6 riot.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.