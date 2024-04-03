York County man allegedly stabbed man in the neck with scissors: PSP

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck with scissors.

Pennsylvania State Police say on the evening of April 2, troopers responded to an assault on Channell Road in Fawn Township, and found a man with a stab wound.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

State Police say Gavin Bossom, 23, allegedly engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with the victim before stabbing them with a pair of scissors.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for evaluation.

Little Round Top at Gettysburg close to reopening

Bossom was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. He’s being held at the York County Prison on $15,000 bail with a preliminary hearing set fo April 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.