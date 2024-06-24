York County’s hottest political race ends Tuesday. What to know about 2024 sheriff runoff

In 2024’s hottest local political race, York County Republican primary runoff voters will decide Tuesday between a veteran police administrator and a longtime street cop for the next sheriff.

Tuesday’s runoff election pits Michael Belk against Tony Breeden.

Belk, 53, is the deputy chief of the Rock Hill Police Department with 31 years law enforcement experience, including his years as a top administrator. He finished first in the primary earlier this month and racked up several significant endorsements since then.

Breeden, 55, retired from Rock Hill police in 2022 as a lieutenant after a 27-year career mostly in patrol and traffic. He’s got the support of U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican congressman whose district covers York County.

In the June 11 primary, Belk finished atop four other candidates, with over 26% of the vote. Breeden was closely behind at over 25%. There is a runoff because no candidate got over 50% of the vote June 11.

Sheriff is the only race on York County’s ballot Tuesday. But it’s been the hottest political contest for more than two months after current sheriff Kevin Tolson decided to drop out on the last day of filing April 1.

York County Republicans decided in early April to re-open filing after party faithful wanted more choices.

“The county GOP has really put a lot of attention into this race,” said Andy Krouse, York County Republican vice chairman.

The two remaining candidates spent the two weeks since June 11 talking to voters and holding meet-and-greets, Krouse said.

Belk has campaigned on the fact he has been a Rock Hill police decision-maker. He worked patrol and as a detective before rising through the ranks to the number two police job at Rock Hill.

Breeden, who was on SWAT for 25 years, counters he has the street experience coupled with hands-on leadership of patrol and traffic unit to protect the public. Breeden started in law enforcement working in the jail in Charlotte, then spent the rest of his career with Rock Hill police.

The sheriff earns $209,261 per year and serves a four-year term. Tuesday’s winner is almost assured to take office in January 2025 because no Democrat or other candidate filed to run in November’s general election.

High-profile endorsements on both sides

Retired deputies Beth Bryant Tolson, Chris Blevins, and Heath Clevenger were knocked out of the race June 11. Tolson and Blevins then endorsed Belk. Clevenger has not made an endorsement.

Current sheriff Kevin Tolson, who’s Beth Tolson’s husband, and former sheriff Bruce Bryant also endorsed Belk. According to Belk’s social media, other notable people who are backing Belk are former Fort Mill police chief Jeff Helms, former Winthrop police chief Frank Zebedis and longtime York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Breeden says he’s not part of a political establishment.

But he’s got the endorsement of Norman, who represents the 5th District of South Carolina in Congress. Norman has been in office since 2017 and is a force in area Republican politics.

Breeden also has shown law enforcement endorsements on social media, including former Mecklenburg County Sheriff Jim Pendergraph, who lives in York County, former Clover police chief Chip Guerry and recent Rock Hill police retirees Lt. Kenyatta Tripp and Major Steve Thompson.

Who can vote, where and when

Any eligible registered voter in York County can vote Tuesday. But turnout in runoffs is typically lower than the primary participation, officials said.

About 25,000 people voted in the sheriff race June 11, S.C. Election Commission statistics show. About 48% of those who cast ballots that day voted for the three candidates who did not make the runoff. Belk received 6,546 votes June 11. Breeden got 6,364 votes.

An important thing about runoffs: It does not matter if an eligible registered voter voted or did not vote June 11 in the original primary, said Alan Helms, York County Voter Registration and Elections director.

Polls are open Tuesday 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

A few polling places have changed locations for the Tuesday runoff. Most precincts and polling places remain the same.

Check your registration or voting precinct, see your sample ballot and find where you vote at scvotes.gov.

For questions on election day, call the York County elections office at 803-684-1242.

Follow heraldonline.com Tuesday night after polls close at 7 p.m. for results of the sheriff runoff election.