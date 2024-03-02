York County to hold job fair

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County is holding a job fair on Thursday, March 7.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet managers from various departments and learn about the benefits that York County offers.

Some of the job openings include, Site Supervisors, Assistant Site Supervisors, Recreation Leaders and Assistant Recreation Leaders.

There will also be opportunities to interview on site.

The job fair takes place at Yorkminister Presbyterian Church from 1p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit human resources at yorkcounty.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.