York County employee injured during training exercise at prison: official statement

A York County employee was injured during a training exercise at the jail earlier this week, according to Greg Monskie, chief operations officer/chief clerk.

"A York County employee was injured Monday, May 6, during a planned staff training exercise at York County Prison. The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The incident is currently under investigation. We will have no further comment while the investigation continues," it states.

Monskie said he could not provide any more information.

Warden Adam Ogle was not in the office on Friday afternoon.

The jail had posted on the county website that a training exercise was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday. It indicated that multiple agencies would be involved.

Visits to the prison were cancelled, but legal visits, court activity and medical services were allowed to continue.

It stated that the training would not involve inmates.

"This training is a collaborative effort with multiple agenices and will help ensure a safer place for both inmates and staff," it said.

