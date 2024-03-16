York County elementary school principal charged with DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police say that a principal for an elementary school in York County is facing DUI charges from a traffic stop in February.

Lee Jordan, 39, of Lititz, was found to have a blood alcohol content level of .126% after he was pulled over by police on Feb. 28, borough police said in a news release.

According to the Eastern York School District’s website, Jordan is a principal of Kreutz Creek Elementary School. A request for comment was left with the school on Friday.

A patrol officer pulled Jordan over around 2:15 in the morning for an equipment violation and discovered that he was allegedly under the influence during the traffic stop, the release states.

Jordan was taken into custody and transported to the police station where “he provided evidential samples” that showed he was over the legal limit. In Pennsylvania, the legal limit is .08%.

Jordan was then released from police custody and faces two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of driving without proper headlights, court documents show. He has a preliminary arraignment and hearing scheduled for April 4.

