York County Coroner called to fire in Jackson Township: 911

The York County Coroner has been called to a fire in Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township, said Ted Czech, public information officer with the York County Office of Emergency Management/York County 911.

The first call came in to York County 911 at 7:58 a.m. for a mobile home fire with entrapment,

Firefighters arrived, began fighting the blaze and entered the home, he said.

Several units remain on the scene, Czech said.

This is the second time today that a coroner has been called to a fire in south-central Pennsylvania.

One person was found dead in an early morning fire in downtown Gettysburg.

Check back later as this is a breaking news story.

