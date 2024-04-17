York County coroner called to I-83 crash in a construction zone; highway closed southbound

The York County Coroner has been called to a crash in a construction zone on Interstate 83 in northern York County, according to York County Office of Emergency Management.

Fox 43 is reporting that three construction workers were killed in the crash.

The crash happened around 3:26 a.m. on I-83 in the area of mile marker 35, York County 911 says.

Traffic stopped looking northbound at Exit 35 on Interstate 83 at 6:50 a.m. on April 17, 2024.

I-83 south is closed at the Fishing Creek interchange (Exit 26), emergency management said. Traffic is heavy on the northbound side of the highway.

The Fairview Township Fire Department is reporting that the highway will be closed most of the morning.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. A spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment.

Check back as this is a breaking story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Deadly crash in I-83 construction zone in northern York County PA