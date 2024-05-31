York City's prohibition on 'ghost guns' will go into effect in June

It soon will be illegal — unless a person has a federal firearms license — to have a "ghost gun" in the City of York.

Ghost guns are made with three-dimensional printers or from kits, and they do not have serial numbers, making them untraceable, according to gun prevention group Brady.

York City Council unanimously approved legislation on May 21 that places restrictions on the possession, use, transfer or manufacture of ghost guns. Individuals must have a federal firearms license.

Mayor Michael Helfrich signed it the same day.

The law will take effect on June 10.

Police have seized ghost guns over the years

Cities across the country, including York, "have witnessed senseless acts of gun violence that have left our families and our community with layer upon layer of trauma," council President Edquina Washington said during a news conference before the vote.

"We must do what we can to keep these types of dangerous weapons out of the hands of the wrong individuals," Washington said.

York City Police have removed dozens of ghost guns from the streets in recent years, Commissioner Michael Muldrow said. It is a problem, and the legislation feels like a "real solution." He thanked Washington for championing the law.

Crime: York marijuana bust leads police to 'ghost guns'

The department has not taken in any ghost guns so far this year, Muldrow said. The number of seized and confiscated guns is down, which correlates with the reduction in shootings, homicides and violence. He attributes it to the work being done by officers and interventionists in the Group Violence Intervention program.

Brandon Flood, deputy director of government affairs for CeaseFirePA, said ghost guns are being recovered at an alarming rate and have grown in popularity, particularly among the youth, because of the ease of accessibility.

The legislation will not prevent individuals who have a federal firearms license to privately make one from a 100 percent unbuilt kit, he said.

"If you can lawfully own a firearm, your right to privately make a firearm will not be infringed upon," Flood said.

The legislation, which was approved by council after the news conference, is intended to be a stopgap measure as local officials are waiting for state lawmakers, Congress and U.S. Supreme Court to act on these weapons, Flood said.

York is the second city in Pennsylvania to approve legislation to restrict ghost guns. Philadelphia was the first, he said.

What will be the penalty?

Whoever violates the law will face a fine of at least $300 or more than $1,000 plus the costs of prosecution, according to the ordinance.

An individual could face up to 90 days in prison if the person is in default of payment, it states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City places restrictions on 'ghost guns' to help prevent violence