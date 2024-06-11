New York City transit advocates, left-leaning pols look to sue over congestion pricing delay

NEW YORK — City Comptroller Brad Lander is joining transit and environmental advocates and other left-leaning groups to consider a barrage of lawsuits to save congestion pricing.

The yet-to-be-reported mounting pushback comes one week after Gov. Kathy Hochul indefinitely delayed the tolling program ahead of its June 30 launch date.

On Monday, Lander hosted a video call with around 75 advocacy groups to strategize how the newfound coalition, which he will debut at a press conference Wednesday, will approach the pending litigation, according to two people with knowledge of the discussion who were granted anonymity to freely discuss a private meeting.

Lawyers Michael Gerrard of Columbia University and Roderick Hills Jr. of New York University were on hand as the group discussed strategies for filing a series of Article 78 lawsuits that would paint the 11th-hour decision by Hochul as illegal. Those legal challenges could come as early as Wednesday.

“Supporters of congestion pricing are actively looking at litigation to compel the state to turn congestion pricing on June 30,” Reinvent Albany Executive Director John Kaehny told POLITICO. “Exactly what that looks like — there’s a lot of potential options.”

Monday’s confab included local and national environmental organizations, according to people familiar with the call. Multiple legal challenges are being considered at the state and federal level.

Hochul’s announcement last week for “an indefinite pause” of the program angered transit and environmental groups who have long pushed for a policy that would have been the first of its kind in the nation.

It also set off a scramble in Albany during the waning days of the six-month legislative session to find recurring revenue sources to replace the expected $1 billion the tolls were due to bring to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The revenue would have been leveraged to raise $15 billion in municipal bonds to pay for capital projects for the region’s beleaguered mass transit system.

Democratic lawmakers rejected proposals to increase a payroll mobility tax on businesses as well as a separate plan to use $1 billion from the state’s general fund.

Republicans had blasted the pending $15 peak hour tolls for those traveling into Manhattan and had vowed to make the program a key issue in their campaigns this election year.

But the governor has repeatedly said the decision was based on her concerns over the skyrocketing cost of living in New York.

“A $15 toll at this time is too much,” she told reporters on Monday during an unrelated event in the Bronx. “I needed to take immediate action to pause this now.”

Lander, who is mulling a run for mayor next year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marie J. French contributed to this report.