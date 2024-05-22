New York City to start enforcing time limits on asylum seekers staying in shelters

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Wednesday, adult migrants can be evicted from city shelters after reaching a limit of 30 or 60 days, depending on their age.

Many are left wondering where to go with limited opportunities under new shelter rules agreed upon in a court settlement in March.

About 65,000 migrants are currently in the city’s shelter system. The clock is ticking for many of them as this deadline marks a before and after in response to the migrant crisis in New York City.

Eison Rodriguez is now all packed up and ready to go. He said in Spanish that he was moving to Texas because his shelter stay in New York City was soon ending. He has been here for two months without employment.

Under a settlement reached in March, migrants looking for more shelter time will need to meet certain criteria, including showing they have made “significant efforts “ to leave the shelter system.

“The things that the city is considering is, have you tried to apply for a job, for immigration relief? Have you taken Osha classes, English classes, have taken the steps to get the tools that will give you the tools to eventually move out. And the settlement says if you make significant efforts, you are entitled to an extension,” said Kathryn Kliff, staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society, Homeless Rights Project.

The Legal Aid Society participated in the settlement with Adams’ administration. About 250 migrants’ shelter stays will expire between May 22 and May 27.

Alex felt lucky Tuesday afternoon, showing off his paper slip, which states he can stay at a shelter for another 30 days. He is getting relocated from Times Square to another one in Brooklyn. He stated in Spanish that he was not asked any questions.

Asylum seekers have been camping in front of the city’s reticketing center in the East Village. Waiting to apply for an extension or a place to stay.

It is where PIX11 also found Diego, who has been staying at a city shelter for a year. Diego told PIX11 News that his shelter stay had expired seven days ago, and he didn’t know where he was staying that night.

According to the Adams Administration, this 30-day or 60-day shelter stay will allow the city to help the most vulnerable, including children and new arrivals.

Starting May 27, all adult migrants who enter the shelter system will be subject to the new rules. Migrants under 23 will receive 60 days of initial placement, and those older than 23 will receive 30 days.

The Legal Aid Society stated that it would closely monitor the city’s actions to ensure compliance with the agreement’s terms.

