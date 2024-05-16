New York City school employee accused of sexual abuse: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York City assistant principal was arrested at a school in Queens on Wednesday after allegedly making sexual advances toward a student, according to police and sources.

Police identified the Department of Education employee as 52-year-old Michael Budhu.

Budhu allegedly made two sexual advances towards a 15-year-old female student on separate occasions this month, according to sources. He was arrested at school during the day, sources said.

The website for John Adams High School lists Budhu as the assistant principal.

Budhu is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Education for additional information and is awaiting a response.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C.

