York City Police searching for missing 84-year-old woman

The York City Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 84-year-old Ejigayehu Woldegebriel.

She was last seen in the 600 block of Salem Avenue, leaving her residence at 6 a.m. May 28, wearing dark gray colored pants and a gray shirt.

Woldegebriel is 5'2 and 185 pounds with long gray hair, according to a York City Crime Watch. Woldegebriel has onset of dementia and issues with her hip.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by submitting an anonymous tip, through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, or by emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Tips may be called in at the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, and York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

