New York City Official: Trump's Visit 'An Utter Disgrace'

Puerto Rico's governor says the Hurricane Maria death toll has more than doubled, but Donald Trump praised the "great job" done by his administration. NBC's Tammy Leitner and NYC Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, raised in Puerto Rico.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Lawrence O’Donnell brings his extraordinary background in politics and entertainment to “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” airing weeknights on MSNBC. Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of “The West Wing,” O’Donnell gives the last word and rewrites the most compelling stories of the day. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View