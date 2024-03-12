New York City offering free tax prep for qualified New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYC Free Tax Prep program allows New Yorkers to file their taxes for free with an IRS-certified VITA/TCE volunteer preparer.

How it works is fairly simple: if your family earned $85,000 or less in 2023 or if you are single and made less than $59,000, you qualify.

According to New York City’s website, several options are available for those who want to take advantage of the free service.

You can use the virtual tax prep service, which allows a preparer to help you file your return during a 60—to 90-minute call.

The assisted self-prep option gives you a preparer who will be available to answer your questions over the phone or via email

There is a drop-off service that allows you to pick up your completed return at a later date.

The in-person option allows New Yorkers to get their taxes prepared for free at a tax prep location located near them.

New Yorkers who want to take advantage of the program can review a checklist of documents needed here.

Small businesses or freelancers with expenses of $250,000 or less also qualify for the program.

The deadline to file taxes is April 15.

