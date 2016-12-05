New York City Mayor Asks For Millions From Federal Government To Protect Trump

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the city will request $35 million in reimbursement from the federal government for the protection the New York police department has provided to President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has headquartered his presidential transition out of Trump Tower on the Upper East Side, necessitating increased security in an area that has long been a popular tourist destination.

“Last month was the first time we had NYPD taking such a crucial role and huge role in providing security around Trump Tower,” de Blasio said.

Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower has remained open since Trump’s election, drawing protesters, supporters and tourists. De Blasio has intimated since November that providing security to Trump in New York has put a financial strain on the police department. Police had placed an additional 50 officers on each daytime shift to regulate traffic and increase surveillance around Trump Tower, he announced Nov. 18.

“This is a very substantial undertaking. It will take substantial resources, and we will begin the conversation with the federal government shortly on reimbursement for the NYPD for some of the costs that we are incurring,” said de Blasio in November. “We are particularly concerned about overtime costs, and we think it’s a very valid situation to turn to the federal government for the maximum possible reimbursement for these costs.

A petition on Change.org written by Speaker of the New York City Council Melissa Mark Viverito and City Council Member Dan Garodnick imploring the federal government to reimburse New York for security services had garnered more than 9,000 of the 10,000 signatures it asked for as of Monday.

“At an estimated $1 million per day, protecting you, your family and your home at Trump Tower will total over one billion dollars during your four-year-term,” the petition read. “This represents an extraordinary financial burden for New York City taxpayers.”

